THIS week, The Northern Echo Camera Club captures light changes and hidden joys in all weathers.
From fluffy little ducklings to a gutsy puffin balancing on a cliff edge, this week’s selection offers humour and cuteness.
The hypnotic river rapids of Allensford can by seen in a photo from Martyn Dunbar, and ducklings learn about the world in a capture by Martin Stirk.
It's definitely not swimsuit weather in a picture from Andy Howard, and the steep hill of Penshaw Monument can be seen in a shot by Robin Taylor.
