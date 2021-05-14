NEW measures aimed at improving road safety near a County Durham primary school are being installed later this month.

Durham County Council is introducing a short section of road in Coxhoe which only buses can go through, known as a bus gate, following concerns being raised by local residents.

A restriction which limits entry to buses only has already been in place at this point on Cornforth Lane for many years. However, the council is replacing this with the bus gate, which is monitored with an approved camera device to help enforce restrictions and alleviate safety concerns.

The camera will be activated on 24 May, with advanced warning signs already in place to alert drivers and nearby residents to the changes.

For the first two weeks, warning notices will be issued to drivers who do not comply with the new restrictions. Following that, a £60 fine will be issued, but this will be discounted to £30 if paid within the first 14 days.

Dave Wafer, the council's head of transport and contract services, said: “Although cars haven’t been allowed to access Cornforth Lane from the A177 for a number of years, concerns have been raised that some drivers may have ignored this, making it dangerous for both local residents and school children.

“By introducing the bus gate we are able to monitor this more closely and, hopefully, encourage all drivers to comply with the restrictions. We would ask that everyone takes note of the new measures to help us to improve road safety and the experience of nearby residents and pupils.”