TWO men have been arrested after a spate of burglaries in a County Durham village.
Following reports of a number of burglaries in the area, officers from Crook alongside colleagues from Stanley CID arrested two males in Oakenshaw yesterday.
Two vehicles were recovered and the investigation is ongoing.
Crook Neighbourhood policing team are encouraging residents to be mindful of their belongings.
Officers said: "All over the three towns, there are yards and lockups with plants and various tools within, always assume the wrong person could be watching."
Please continue to be vigilant with your property and report to 101, with as much detail as possible any suspicious activity you witness. Always use 999 in the event of an emergency.