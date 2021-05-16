A COUNTY Durham street could have one of its houses converted into two apartments with a further four apartments being built to the side and rear of the existing building.
The property, which is on Belle Vue Terrace in Gilsgate Moore, Durham, could see new extensions which will repeat the architectural theme of the current house and the rear section could be linked by a communal stairwell.
According to the design and access statement the new apartments will be aimed at "young couples and single professionals on the rental market."
The proposal could see the existing single storey office building to the side of the building demolished and a new extension will be added to the side and rear of the building for four additional apartments.
The statement continues to say that the "house is also in close proximity to public transport and local amenities which will encourage sustainable methods of transport, including walking or cycling."
Due to the proposed property being rented, the need for street parking would be limited.
The application can still be viewed and commented on the Durham County Council website.
