THE parents of Bradley Lowery have revealed they are expecting their third child.

Gemma and Carl Lowery, from Blackhill Colliery in east Durham, announced the news last night, saying they were "excited" to meet their new arrival in November.

Posting the news on The Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, they said: "Now this decision didn’t come lightly, Carl and I have so much love to give, so after lots of conversations, I have some news to tell you.......

"Baby Lowery number 3 on its way, we decided to start trying in January for a baby and it didn’t take long to see them two lines on the pregnancy stick.

"Bradley is going to be the best guardian angel to his little brother or sister.

"Myself Carl and Kieran are absolutely over the moon and very excited for November to meet our prince or princess."

Thousands of wellwishers have been congratulating the couple following the happy announcement.

Bradley, who was six when he died in 2017, captured the heart of the nation during his brave battle against neuroblastoma.

Since the charity in his name was founded in August 2017, it has raised millions of pounds for sick children as well as establishing a dedicated support line for families of children with cancer in the region.

Last summer, it was announced that work to build a luxury holiday home for poorly children and their families in memory of Bradley Lowery was set to begin.