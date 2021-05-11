A TOWN council will be full of fresh faces when it meets for the first time since last week’s local elections after only voters decided to stick with just three former councillors.

The large-scale shift in personnel at Barnard Castle Town Council comes after the council lost an employment tribunal for the unfair dismissal of former deputy town clerk Jane Woodward amid “moral disapproval” of her personal relationship with a councillor.

Ms Woodward was awarded damages of more than £55,000 and the saga was used by many new candidates who called for a change, and an end to the costly “sleaze”.

Of the 12 people elected onto the authority, only three have held a seat before – Laura Drew and Rima Chatterjee, who had resigned and stood again last Thursday, and deputy mayor Frank Harrison.

Among the biggest names missing from the council will be Mayor John Blissett, who along with Councillor Sandra Moorhouse, was criticised at the tribunal.

He will conclude his term in office at the council’s annual meeting on Monday, May 17, when the new councillors – three Conservatives and nine independents – will chose a new mayor and deputy mayor and the committee make-ups.

Town clerk Martin Clark said: “John is a good man and wears his heart on his sleeve, this is democracy.

“Clearly the experience of 16 years will be missed but it is a fresh start.

“We don’t want to take any baggage from the old council into the new one.

“Full Stop. New Start.

“It is now for the new council to get on with what we do, for the best of the town.

“The priorities include trying to support businesses as they come out of Covid, making the area look and feel nice with beautiful floral displays – which were seen by lots of people thanks to Dominic Cummings – and our play areas, which includes installing a wheelchair swing at Dawson Road.

“It is up to the new council to see these through and bring new ideas to build on for the good of Barnard Castle.”

One of the newly elected members is Scout District Commissioner for Teesdale and businessman John Moore, who gained the most votes of any candidate.

He said: “I saw the shenanigans over the last 12 months and the fallings out and felt there was no need for it.

“People should be on a town council for one reason only, to serve the people of Barnard Castle and to get the best for this town.

“There is a chaplaincy in me and I’ll be trying to get them to simmer down and work as a group to get back on with helping the town and its people.”

Another familiar name will be former Liberal Democrat Chris Foote-Wood, who has been involved in North-East politics for decades, and won a seat in the east ward.