INCREASED patrols have been carried out on a North-East train line to deter trespassers.

British Transport Police (BTP) says train drivers had to use their emergency brakes on eight occasions over four days to avoid hitting trespassers on the line between Darlington and Bishop Auckland.

Seven trespassers were caught and reported during a week of action by specialist BTP officers.

Police also responded to three reports of stone throwing and broke up a small gathering of youths above Shildon Tunnel.

And numerous youths were ejected from stations and from near to track access.

Inspector Richard Price said: “The week of action was a success in terms of the impact and results, and these increased and targeted patrols will continue.

“However, these results demonstrate that were it not for the quick reactions of train drivers, who are left shaken and upset by these close calls, things could have ended very differently.

“The railway is not a playground – trespassing on the track can result in death or serious, life-changing injury. We again appeal to parents and guardians to drive home the message to young people in their care: stay off the tracks.”

BTP and Network Rail run a hard-hitting safety campaign, You Vs Train, which highlights the consequences that trespassing on the railway can have and have launched a new film – Parallel Lines to get young people to think about it.

Olly Glover, head of safety, health and environment for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “We’d strongly encourage parents in the region to hammer home the dangers of stepping onto the tracks to their children.

“We’re seeing too many incidents where people seem to be completely oblivious to the dangers they’re putting themselves in. Trains can’t stop quickly or swerve out of the way – so the message is that it’s never safe to hang around on the railway. The consequences can be life changing or even fatal.”

Find out more and view the new campaign film at youvstrain.co.uk