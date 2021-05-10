AN armed robber who threatened a disabled grandfather with an axe during a terrifying robbery has been jailed for seven years.

Michael Hancill, of Tow Law, County Durham, entered the victim’s house in Sunderland in November 2018 to confront him over a grudge after arming himself with the weapon.

The 37-year-old threatened the occupant before stealing his car, bank cards and French bulldog which he later sold on and has never been found.

Hancill went on to use the stolen bank cards at Asda and McDonald’s in Boldon.

An investigation was launched into the incident and Hancill was swiftly arrested and later charged with a string of offences.

He was found guilty of robbery and two counts of fraud following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in March.

He was back in the dock on Friday, where he was jailed for seven years.

Hancill was also handed a life-long restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

Detective Constable Rebecca Anderson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling crime as Hancill threatened a vulnerable man in his own home.

“He did so while carrying an axe and knowing he could easily overpower his victim – and went on to steal his car, bank cards and dog, who has sadly never been returned.

“His actions were cold and sinister – and there is absolutely no doubt that he deserves this custodial sentence. He should be truly ashamed of what he did.

“I would like to thank the victim in this case for his cooperation throughout and sincerely hope this significant sentence can help give him some comfort and closure following the distressing ordeal.

“We make no apology for pursuing violent offenders such as Hancill and will continue to do all we can to ensure thieves are put before the courts and brought to justice.”