TV personality Scarlett Moffatt has said negativity and sadness were “consuming” her before she called the Samaritans to ask for help.

She said on BBC Breakfast: “When I came out (of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!) I was on top of the world.

“I finally felt accepted.

“With all those positive things came a lot of negativity and before long it was just consuming me. This sadness was just consuming every part of my body.

“I would get a lot of trolling about the way that I looked, specifically about my weight, about being very slim. Then I got bigger and people didn’t like that.”

Scarlett, from Bishop Auckland, has said that her biggest achievement to date is becoming an ambassador for the charity Samaritans, which provides support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The 30-year-old added: “I think people would presume that I’m super outgoing, super bubbly, happy all of the time but I suppose the person that you portray yourself to be on social media or on TV isn’t necessarily the person that you are inside.

“You do want to portray yourself as this positive, bubbly person because that makes other people happy even if it is only for that half an hour or hour – because when you’ve felt sad yourself you don’t anyone else to ever feel that way.”

The former Gogglebox star and I’m a Celebrity Queen of the Jungle shared with her two million followers on Instagram that she called the charity four years ago after feeling really low.

“They helped me in so many ways and now I hope that I can help Samaritans help anyone who is struggling too.

“It felt like hope and relief when I first called Samaritans and I heard that voice on the other side of the phone.

“My lovelies, it’s ok not to be ok, you are good enough. You are strong, you are wonderful just as you are and I promise it will get better.”

Samaritans runs a free 24 hour helpline, 365 days a year, on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Or visit samaritans.org