POLICE and paramedics have been the target of more hoax calls in recent weeks.
When officers from Durham Constabulary and the ambulance service arrived on Wednesday night, ready to give potentially life-saving help, it became clear this had been a hoax call.
It is the second hoax call officers in Bishop Auckland have received in the last two weeks.
An investigation is ongoing into the hoax call which is believed to have been made by a youth from a phone box in Tindale Retail Park, at about 9.20pm.
Those responsible will be prosecuted under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 452 of May 5.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment