A NEW walk-through Covid-19 testing facility has opened in Bishop Auckland.

The facility has been set up at the former Etherley Lane Depot, DL14 6UQ, as part of the Government’s UK-wide drive to continue to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing.

Testing at this site is only available for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

The Government said it is committed to making it even easier for everyone to get tested and reduce the time it takes to receive test results.

The new site is situated so it is easily accessible without a car. Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practicing good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the site safely, with extra support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Testing at the new site started on Friday, May 7, with appointments made available each day.

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history, which has been massively expanded with the introduction of free, twice-weekly rapid tests for everyone in England. Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate immediately.

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts. This will help to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, asking them to stay at home for ten days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus. They will be advised to also book a test if they develop symptoms.

The testing centre is being operated in partnership with Sodexo and will offer self-administered tests.