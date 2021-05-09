A FURTHER 217 cases of Covid have been reported across the North-East and North Yorkshire in the last 48-hours.
Nationally, in the last 24 hours, the Government said a further two people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday bringing the UK total to 127,605.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,533 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
The total number of first dose vaccines total 35,371,669 and second dose 17,669,379.
The Government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 1,770 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.
County Durham: 38, 195 was 38,176;
Darlington: 7,573 was 7,567;
Gateshead: 13,820 was 13,802;
Hartlepool: 8,942 was 8,935
Middlesbrough: 12,566 was 12,546;
Newcastle: 23,804 was 23,759;
North Yorkshire: 30,047 was 30,024;
North Tyneside: 12,580 was 12,564;
Redcar and Cleveland: 9,349 was 9,345;
South Tyneside: 11,391 was 11,383;
Stockton-on-Tees: 16,000 was 15,977;
Sunderland: 22,147 was 22,140;
York: 12,303 was 12,314.