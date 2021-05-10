THE Bishop of Durham took off his hiking boots and camped inside a parish church during a pilgrimage at the weekend.

The Rt Rev Paul Butler and The Bishop of Jarrow Sarah Clark completed the second of four inaugural pilgrimage routes at Durham Cathedral on Saturday afternoon.

The duo set off from St Hilda’s Church, Hartlepool, on Friday, with a group of pilgrims and Northern Saints Trail coordinator David Pott and walked through Hart, Hesleden, Wingate, Trimdon, Kelloe and Cassop before reaching the cathedral.

On route from Trimdon to Trimdon Grange Pictures: KEITH BLUNDY

Bishop Paul and wife Rosemary spent Friday night inside St Mary Magdalene Church in Trimdon, Bishop Sarah stayed in St Alban’s Trimdon Grange and Mr Pott camped outside one of the churches.

The arrangements for staying overnight and the walking all adhered to Covid protocols to ensure the safety of the party.

Prayers before setting off from St Alban's Church, Trimdon Grange to St Helen's, Kelloe Pictures: KEITH BLUNDY

Along the route, the pilgrims prayed, stamped their pilgrimage passports and explored significant places of cultural and Christian heritage.

Bishop Paul was presented with the last working miniature Davey Lamps commissioned by St Helen's Church member Ralph Walton in the 1970s.

Mr Walton was 14 when he joined the NCB and ended his career as chief engineer at many of the region's pits. He commissioned the three miniature lamps from local Tursdale NCB Works and presented the other lamps to Lord Robens and Sir Derek Ezra, when each was chairman of the NCB.

Seeker of Asylum Mamoud Nyelenkeh arrives at St Helen's, Kelloe with the rest of the Pilgrims. Pictures: KEITH BLUNDY

Joining the walk was seeker of asylum, Mamoud Nyelenkeh.

He said: “I wanted to join in this pilgrimage to find out more of the Christian heritage of the country I want to make home and of the region that I now live in. I wanted to understand and immerse myself in Christian beliefs and to find out more.

"At this time of Ramadan, not eating during the day and walking long distances was a challenge, but the experience was absolutely amazing. I would encourage others to get out and do these regardless of their beliefs – what an amazing experience it has been.”

Bishop Paul studies the Miners lamp statue nr St Helen's, Kelloe Pictures: KEITH BLUNDY

Bishop Paul said: “The rain will not dampen our spirits, this second inaugural pilgrimage was again a thoroughly rewarding experience and I can’t wait for the next one. We have as always, experienced some inspirational stories of the people and of the welcome that is so much part of this region.”

Bishop Paul, Bishop Sarah, Rosemary and David Pott will join another group of Pilgrims on the Way of Learning starting on May 16 from St Paul’s Church, Jarrow.