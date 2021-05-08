THE Labour leader of Durham County Council Simon Henig has said Labour councillors “will work with anyone” to help realise the vision the party has for the county.
Having lost the overall majority, the Labour group has just over two weeks until the annual meeting on May 26 to work out a way forward.
Although they remain by far the party with the most number of councillors, Labour no longer has a majority in Durham, a place where it has had complete control since 1925.
The party began the election with 68 Labour councillors, but suffered losses in another historic loss for the party, who were beaten in the Hartlepool by-election just days ago.
There are many options for forming an administration in no overall control and Mr Henig told The Northern Echo: “It has been a challenge election.
“I would like to thank all those people who did support Labour, our candidates fought a very positive campaign.
“We’ve got to look at the next steps moving forward. This is a great county and with a great future ahead of us and we will work with anyone to help realise that.”
