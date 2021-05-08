FURTHER details have emerged about why a recount was necessary in the election for a new Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner – which saw Labour’s lead narrowed.

The results from the first counts – which were held at Spennymoor, Stanley and in Darlington- had already been declared when returning officer John Hewitt ordered a complete recount.

At that time he announced that some “discrepancies” had been brought to his attention following a review of the first preference figures that were announced for Spennymoor and Stanley, but that Darlington’s number still stood.

The Northern Echo has now learnt that the number of votes polled by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates were incorrectly recorded on the final return sheet.

It is understood that a member of Conservative candidate George Jabbour’s team asked to look at the count sheets, which is standard practise, and count officials agreed.

At almost the same time, it was brought to Mr Hewitt’s attention that there was a possible issue with the results of the count at Stanley’s Louise Centre and then with the Spennymoor count so he immediately halted proceedings and ordered a complete recount.

John Hewitt, Interim Chief Executive and Police Area Returning Officer, said: “I requested a recount of votes cast for the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner after some discrepancies were brought to my attention by the elections team.

“The total number of votes polled by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates were incorrectly recorded on the final return sheet.

"Although this would not have changed the requirement to go to a second vote, I felt it was important to recount all of the votes in order to ensure confidence in the process.

“All candidates were consulted ahead of the announcement being made regarding the recount.

“I would like to thank the count staff and all those involved in the count process for their ongoing support.”

The new figures from the recount saw Conservative candidate George Jabbour gain 3,409 votes and Labour’s Joy Allen gain 364.

Labour candidate Joy Allen: "We've waited patiently, the staff have done their job and now we just await the second preferences, which are looking very promising for Labour. "They are definitely looking in our favour."

Conservative candidate George Jabbour is taking a break, but Sedgefield MP Paul Howell said: “It’s a close result, but we’ve stepped in the right direction and the recount was clearly the right thing to do, although disappointing it was necessary.”