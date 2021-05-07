EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a multi-car crash on a major road.
Durham Police, the North East Ambulance Service and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at a crash on the A181, at the Salters Lane junction, near Wingate.
One witness said: "There are several police cars, the ambulance service and fire engines on scene. It looked like a really nasty crash as two cars were smashed up."
Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route.
The condition of those involved is not yet known.
- More to follow