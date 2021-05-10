A CHARITY has launched a new range of mental health guides for blind and partially sighted people in the North-East during Mental Health Awareness Week running from May 10 to May 16.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People will offer advice and information on many mental health related topics, such as loneliness, sleep difficulties, resilience and mindfulness, all that are downloadable from the Mental Health hub on RNIB’s website or via RNIB’s Helpline.

The charity estimates that there are 90,600 people living with sight loss across the North-East, and says that many of these will be facing unique wellbeing challenges as a result of lockdown easing.

Amanda Hawkins, strategic lead for counselling and mental health at RNIB, said: “Lockdown is slowly easing in stages and lots of us are finding this time challenging, so it's vital to continue to look after our mental health.

“Whether you’re struggling with feelings of isolation and need to speak to someone, or you just want some tips on how to maintain your mental health – our mental health hub has all of the information and advice you might need.”

The new guides are the latest edition to the mental health support offered by RNIB, which also includes free telephone ‘Wellbeing Check In’ sessions with a specialist counsellor.

These sessions, launched with funding from Mind last year, give people with sight loss the opportunity to talk to someone for up to hour about however they are feeling and any problems that are on their mind.

To speak to someone visit rnib.org.uk call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999