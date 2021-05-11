PRISONERS have come together to show off their creative skills all in the name of charity.
Inmates at HMP Frankland, in Durham, took part in a combination of card-making, baking and donations and as a result have raised £2,339 for Newcastle based charity Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.
In addition, the Prison Service Charity Fund has matched that amount and further increased the total to more than £8,000 for the cancer charity.
The cheques were presented to Daft as a Brush leader Brian Burnie outside the facility in Country Durham by Governor Gary Towers, Head of Equalities and representing the Prison Service Charity Fund, John White MBE with Prison Officer Tony Ryan, who originally initiated the campaign.
Mr Burnie said he was thrilled with their achievement. He added: “We’re all very grateful for this unbelievable donation to the charity.
"During these difficult times, events and fundraising has been near impossible, yet the prisoners, staff and the Prison Service Charity Fund have all come together to support cancer patients in our region on their journey to recovery - thank you so much.”
But the campaign isn’t over yet. Tony and prison staff are planning further activities to support Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care later this year.
Their longer-term goal is to raise enough money to purchase a brand-new cancer patient ambulance for the service to further help with cancer sufferers.