A TEACHER in Australia is seeking pen pals for his students from his old dale.

Garry Dawson, whose family is originally from Rookhope is teaching English to students from many different countries who have settled in Australia – just like himself. They have written letters as part of their studies and would like them to go to people who would appreciate some contact from another country.

Mr Dawson said: “In these difficult times where some people have little or no contact with others due to the Covid crisis, we thought an old-fashioned letter would be appreciated and help to bring some cheer.”

The letters have all been sent electronically to Weardale resident Anita Atkinson to be forwarded on to potential recipients.

Mr Dawson has been teaching in Australia for two years now and his students are originally from around the globe. Over 40 letters have been written by students from 17 different countries around the world, including Mongolia, Myanmar (formerly Burma), Russia, Sri Lanka, Japan and Colombia.

He said: “I have told my students all about Weardale and it’s history and people and would love deserving folk there to receive a letter.

"There is no obligation to reply, in fact, my students aren’t expecting a reply but they have really enjoyed writing the letters and introducing themselves to people in England.”

If you know of anyone – ideally an older person who lives alone – who would appreciate a letter from one of Mr Dawson’s students, contact anitaatkinson128@btinternet.com