A SHOPPING centre has taken 'bring your own bottle' to another level, turning recycled plastic into new uniforms for its staff.

Metrocentre Gateshead has unveiled its new sustainable staff uniforms, made from recycled plastic bottles.

On average, 45 plastic bottles are used to create a suit jacket and matching trousers, all recycled from landfill.

Metrocentre’s first order alone has stopped almost 5,000 plastic bottles heading to landfill in the UK.

Working with Infinity Incorporated and sustainable garment providers Clubclass, the uniforms are created by turning the recycled bottles into flakes, which are then melted down and extruded to make fibres.

These fibres are then processed and turned into a high quality yarn, which is both comfortable and durable, before being transformed into garments worn by staff in the shopping centre.

Security team members Paul O'Donnell & Chelsea Ashworth

According to National Geographic, half the total amount of plastic ever manufactured was done so over roughly the last decade-and-a-half.

The global production of plastic has risen from 2.3 million tons in 1950 to 448 million tons in 2015, though it is predicted to double that figure by 2050.

The shopping destination, taken over by Sovereign Centros in October 2020, is currently working towards attaining the ISO 14,001 accreditation which focuses on sustainability and environmental management.

In addition, it currently diverts 100% of it’s waste from landfill, which is either recycled or goes into energy recovery.

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre Gateshead said: “When selecting our new uniform, we knew it was the perfect fit for our new brand and our sustainability agenda.

Environmental services team member Rex Cortez. The centre currently diverts 100% of it’s waste from landfill, which is either recycled or goes into energy recovery

"Not only are the uniforms themselves significantly reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in landfill, but they are also supplied in biodegradable boxes, with no plastic hangers.

"As well as getting rid of unneeded plastic waste, ditching hangers also reduces the weight of the packages being deliverd to us, futher cutting down on pollution during transportation.

“Sustainability and our impact on the environment is a big focus for us here at Metrocentre. We have a number of new eco-friendly initiatives in the pipeline which we look forward to announcing in the coming months.”