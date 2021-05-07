A NUMBER one singer songwriter has announced dates for a 2022 UK tour and a release date for his new album.

Jack Savoretti will perform at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle on March 31, 2022, following the release of his new album Europiana this year on June 25 with EMI Records, which includes the single ‘Who’s Hurting Who’ featuring Nile Rodgers.

The singer has announced a 12 date UK tour next spring, kicking off at the Plymouth Pavilions and finishing up at London’s Eventim Apollo.

‘Europiana’ is the follow-up to his breakthrough 2019 album ‘Singing to Strangers’, his third consecutive gold seller and first UK number one.

While that album was recorded in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s studio, this new disc was created in between lockdowns at his Oxfordshire home.

He said: “Europiana isn’t a sound. It’s references and inspirations and the emotions they evoke. It’s the music of my childhood summers, remade for today.

“Nile brings groove, glamour and chic that is everything that Europiana is. Europiana wouldn’t exist without Nile Rodgers!”

Once again, Cam Blackwood, who also produces for George Ezra, London Grammar, and Florence & The Machine, has produced the album, recorded late last year at Abbey Road with Jack’s long-time touring band.

John Oates, of Hall and Oates, plays guitar and backing vocals on the track ‘When You’re Lonely.'

Much of the album, which consists of11 tracks, focuses on the concept of family, friendship, and the precarious nature of love, with his wife and children sing on a few tracks.

“'Singing to Strangers’ was my first album that wasn’t all about me, which I loved,” Jack says.

“‘Europiana’ pushes that further. There are more characters and bigger concepts. I’m looking out at the world, not inwards.”

The singer aims to present a confidence and emotional drive that propels the songs onto new heights in comparison to his earlier work.

“For weeks we literally lived Europiana,” he said. “The band would arrive and I’d make a big lunch, eaten outside with loads of rose.

“Then we’d go inside to write in what is usually my living room but it became a studio. The sun and fun seeped into the songs.”

The full tour dates include:

March

Thurs 24th PLYMOUTH, Pavilions

Fri 25th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 27th CHELTENHAM, The Centaur

Mon 28th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Thurs 31st NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

April

Sat 2nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall

Sun 3rd NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

Tues 5th EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Weds 6th GLASGOW, O2 Academy

Fri 8th HULL, Bonus Arena

Sun 10th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo

Wed 13th LONDON, Eventim Apollo