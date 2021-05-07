TWO women braved the cold to have their head shaved for a cause close to them.

Elaine Ferris and Denise Hunt who "Braved the Shave" on Saturday May, 1 in aid of St Cuthbert's Hospice in memory of their dear friend Michelle "Shelly" Wheatley.

Mrs Wheatley, was a primary school teacher at Howden-le-Wear school, who sadly lost her long battle with cancer in February last year.

Due to Covid the event was low key and took place outdoors with social distancing in place at Howden-le-Wear Village Hall.

The family plan to do an annual memorial event for charity in memory of Michelle and hopefully next year something on a bigger scale.

The friends reached their initial target of £500 and are hoping to reach a £1000.

Caitlin Wheatly said: “My mum passed away last year and it was in aid of the Durham Hospice that looked after her.

“I want to do something every year for each charity that helped my mother.”

Mrs Hunt said: “On the 27th February 2020 we lost a dear friend, Michelle Wheatley. The friends and family of Michelle cannot thank St Cuthbert's enough for the care given to her and the family also.

"This kind of support through palliative care and end of life care really makes a difference.”

“It was a really special day for us, Shelly loved yellow flowers so we made sure to have some yellow roses there with us on the day and also a balloon with her name on to make it feel like she was with us and part of the day.

"It’s the least we could do to honour Shelly’s memory.”

You can still donate to this worthy cause on the just giving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/elaine-ferris1

St Cuthbert’s Hospice provides specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses, people approaching the end of life and the bereaved. They make no charge for our services, ensuring hospice care is available to everyone. It costs over £2 million each year to keep St Cuthbert's Hospice running.