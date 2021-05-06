BEAUTIFUL landscapes in the region are being celebrated at an upcoming exhibition.
Greenfield Arts, based in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, are welcoming the Darlington Association of Photographers to The Greenfield Gallery for a new five-week exhibition.
The exhibition – which starts later this month – includes more than seventy pieces of artwork. Visitors will be able to see picturesque landscapes, historic industries, townships and villages.
Creative opportunities inspired by the exhibition includes a talk and demonstration session with artist and photographer Elaine Vizor.
There will also be the chance to take part in creative challenges via the Greenfield Arts newsletter.
The Cree group and student groups at the arts hub also hope to take inspiration from the work over the coming weeks.
Visitors have the chance to see the pieces from Thursday, May 20 to Wednesday, June 23 at The Greenfield Gallery on Greenfield Way.
It is open from 10am to 9pm Monday to Thursday and 10am to 4pm on a Friday.
Greenfield Arts said it is committed to providing high quality arts and creative opportunities that encourage creativity, questioning and curiosity.
To find out more about their summer programme visit greenfield-arts.co.uk online.
Alternatively, visitors can call the team at Greenfield Arts on 01325-300378.