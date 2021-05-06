A FORMER Special Constable and speed watch coordinator is retiring for a second time after more than 35 years on the force.

John Raw retired from the force in 2014 but could not stay away, taking up a new role with the Crook Community Speedwatch Team and helping it grow from just three volunteers to a 16-strong team.

The 70-year-old used to organised community meetings to set up new groups as Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator and served as a Special Constable in Bishop Auckland.

He said: “When I first started, I was issued with my cape – back then you would never have thought you’d see police and volunteers wearing bright yellow jackets.

“I have really enjoyed my time with the force both as an employee and a volunteer.

“I’ve had lots of great experiences and have lots of memories that will stay with me.”

Mr Raw, from Bishop Auckland, is a keen history enthusiast and plans to spend more time on projects to mark the 250th anniversary of the Darlington Railway, in 2025.

Inspector Ed Turner said: “John has been an integral part of the team and made such a difference during his time both as an employee and volunteer.

“We thank him for his service and wish him all the best for his retirement.”

To find out more about being a Community Speedwatch Volunteer, email PCSO Mike Gracey at Michael.gracey@durham.police.uk or call into the station.