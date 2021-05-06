A TEENAGER is on the way to National Equestrian Championship.

Talented equestrian rider Ruby Sheridan has qualified for the National Equestrian Championship, in Hickstead at the end of this month, following her recent success in the National Schools Equestrian Association Competition.

The year nine student represented King James I Academy, in Bishop Auckland, in her first NSEA Competition at Northallerton Equestrian Centre, and placed second in a class of 32 competitors in the Eventer’s Challenge.

Ruby is a keen competitive rider, often travelling the country to compete individually or for her local pony club. With the support of King James, she is fully affiliated and can compete at a higher level with new horse Kalli, in NSEA competitions.

Equestrian competitions are one of the few activities in which riders compete as equals, regardless of their age, sex or the size of their horse.

As an Independent Partner of the British Horse Society, the NSEA is the recognised body for equestrianism in schools throughout the UK, providing inter-schools competitions for team and individual riders at both schools and colleges.

A school spokesperson said: "King James is proud of the partnerships that it has established which support both student and community participation in sport and the arts. Promoting equestrian sport is new for the school and it is hoped that this will allow Ruby and Kalli to reach their full potential in the future."