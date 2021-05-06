Ballots will be cast across the North-East and North Yorkshire in the largest test of political opinion outside a general election, but voters should wrap up warm as cold weather and rain dominate this afternoon.
Polling stations opened for voters to cast their ballots this morning in a set of elections that could shake up British politics.
As well as local council, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner contests, the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election will indicate what progress – if any – Labour has made in regaining votes in its former northern heartlands.
Hartlepool was held by Labour with a majority of 3,595 in 2019 even as other bricks in the so-called “red wall” crumbled – in part due to the Brexit Party splitting the Tory vote.
There is a long and old debate over whether weather impacts voting turnout, so we've looked at the forecast for key areas in the region so you can plan ahead - especially parts of the North-East saw snow yesterday.
Remember to wrap up warm when heading to vote as the 'feels like' temperatures across the region are two or three degrees lower than the actual temperature.
Polls are open until 10pm.
County Durham
Durham - Cloudy changing to heavy rain this afternoon.
Bishop Auckland - Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime.
Barnard Castle - Cloudy.
Chester-le-Street - Overcast changing to heavy showers in the afternoon.
Crook - Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon.
Consett - Overcast changing to light showers in the afternoon.
Ferryhill - Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.
Newton Aycliffe - Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon.
Spennymoor - Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.
Shildon - Heavy rain changing to sunny intervals by early evening.
Stanley - Overcast changing to heavy rain in the afternoon.
Tees Valley
Darlington - Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon.
Middlesbrough - Heavy showers changing to cloudy by nighttime.
Redcar - Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon.
Hartlepool - Heavy rain.
North Yorkshire
Bedale - Cloudy.
Northallerton - Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon
Thirsk - Light showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.