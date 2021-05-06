IT may be one of the most exciting parts of the local elections as thousands of voters across the country are set to take their pets with them.
Already, we have seen examples of this in the region - as Reggie, the two-year-old Cockapoo has been seen outside a polling station in Chester-le-Street today.
Throughout the day, we're asking our readers to send us any examples (where safe to do so) and we'll be featuring them on our website later today.
It's polling day and we couldn't forget this! Send us your pics if you're in the North-East and North Yorkshire!🐶 #dogsatpollingstations— The Northern Echo (@TheNorthernEcho) May 6, 2021
