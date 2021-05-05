A LECTURER from Durham has been shortlisted in the Worldskills Hero category of the TES Further Education Awards 2021.
Colin Galley, lead practitioner in foundation studies at New College Durham, was nominated for his commitment to co-ordinating WorldSkills competitions and skills events for students with special educational needs and disabilities.
He has also helped establish a regional network of ten colleges and sixth forms and a calendar of events across the North-East.
Mr Galley said: “I have been involved with the WorldSkills competitions for several years now.
"Taking part in competitions hugely benefits SEND students as it supports their individual growth, resilience and transition into further study or employment. The competitions are an excellent way of showcasing the students’ skills.”
The prestigious awards celebrate the achievements of the further education sector and recognise outstanding individuals and institutions in further education.
The Worldskills Hero award recognises the dedicated professionals who go the extra mile to support students taking part in regional, national and international skills competitions.
Andy Broadbent, principal and chief executive, said: “We are delighted that Colin has been nominated for the Worldskills Hero award. Participating in competitions is proven to enhance a student’s learning and development.
"It helps them develop a range of skills that employers are looking for including teamwork, problem solving, time management and working under pressure.
"Colin works so hard to make sure the students are given the chance to demonstrate and show off their skills, we are thrilled his hard work and dedication has been recognised.”
The awards ceremony takes place online on May 28.