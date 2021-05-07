A NEIGHBOURING resident to a Chester-le-Street hostel has expressed their objection of plans to convert it into five supported living flats.

The site, which is on Eureka Terrace in Tan Hills, Chester-le-Street, is currently unoccupied and served as a 12-bedroomed care facility in 2019.

The proposal seeks to convert the building internally to provide five self-contained supported living flats for young adults with staff accommodation and ancillary areas.

The work could see two flats and staff facilities and communal hub on the ground floor and three flats on the first floor that would be accessed via two staircases.

Each flat could have a bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom facilities and the care and support for each individual will be assessed for that individual therefore the amount of hours of support will vary for each person.

The development is looking to support young adults with mental health needs and some with learning disabilities as a secondary diagnosis.

However, one neighbour has objected to the plans, Mr Steven McParlin said: "I think it is a ridiculous proposal when we have a hostel within half a mile, which over the years has brought a number of anti-social behaviour problems into the village.

"Nettlesworth is a compact village and I feel this development should be declined and relocated to a more suitable area."

The application can still be viewed on the Durham County Council website.