A DISABLED man who beat Covid twice has beaten his own world record – and is determined to set five more.

Penshaw family man Lee Williamson beat his own half marathon Guinness World Record on Saturday, May 1, at Silksworth Sports Complex Track. The new mark is two hours 37 minutes and 45 seconds.

The record, the fastest half marathon by an individual using a wheelchair with only one arm and one leg for propulsion, was first achieved by Mr Williamson at the Great North Run in 2019, when he was cheered on by six-time Gold medallist Paralympian David Weir.

Over the next year and in early 2022 he will also be attempting five more Guinness World Records, raising as much money as possible for four charities close to his heart – including Macmillan Cancer Support.

All six record attempts have been certified by Guinness as official.

After beating the fastest half marathon record, he he will attempt to set a new record for the fastest marathon on May 30. He will then attempt to complete 50 marathons in 31 days in July, set a record for the most kilometres in a 24-hour period in August and then the most kilometres in a calendar week in October.

His final world record attempt will be the most kilometres in a calendar month, in March next year – Mr Williamson turns 51 on March 13.

Mr Williamson said: “My wife lost her uncle, Malcolm Barrass in 2019 to liver cancer and Macmillan provided a huge amount of support both physical and psychological with care provided in the home, particularly toward the end of his life.

“We’ve had many relatives supported at different stages of their cancer journey by Macmillan; so I’m delighted that they are one of the charities we’re supporting.”

The 50-year-old was one of the first people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the North-East in March 2020 and contracted it again in January this year. Both times he was admitted to Sunderland Royal Hospital with complications including pneumonia.

Mr Williamson added: “It was a very frightening experience, but I’m determined and have bounced back and have taken medical advice that my training helped me overcome Covid and will help with continued rehabilitation following persistent long Covid symptoms. “I’m confident of beating my original half marathon time as I actually injured my foot in 2019; so barring any further mishaps a better time is definitely achievable.”

He is a former professional chef who was in the running for Young Chef of the Year and once worked for Bake Off judge Prue Leith until epilepsy ended his aspirations; in later life he lost all movement down his right side following a catastrophic stroke 14 years ago.

The 50-year-old added: “I lost my career as a chef as a result of epilepsy many years ago, I’m in a wheelchair as a result of a stroke and have struggled with my mental health at times. “I am very much a fighter and an optimist. I never want my World Records to be held for long, I want to inspire other people living with disability to have a go and beat them.

“The World Record I currently hold is classed in a standard wheelchair because I don’t want others to think it can’t be them breaking the records. You don’t need a specially adapted racing wheelchair to compete. World Record attempts should be all inclusive and taken on by anyone with the right mind set and motivation. That’s what I’m trying to prove.”

His fundraising page is: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=LeeWilliamson12&pageUrl=1