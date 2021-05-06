VITAL funds have been raised for a youngster with complex needs to help him communicate with his loved ones.
Hayley Mason, from Newton Aycliffe, set up the Crowdfunder to buy an eye-driven tablet communication system for her son Harrison.
The six-year-old has medical issues including progressive cerebellum atrophy, dystonia, visual impairments, hypotonia, spasticity in his legs and cysts on his spine.
Harrison goes to school at Evergreen Primary School, in Bishop Auckland and has been benefitting from using the device.
His family believe if he had access to it at home he would be able to progress further.
Ms Mason has been overwhelmed by the support and kind messages from well-wishes.
Of the £2,500 target, £2,650 has been raised so far with the total climbing.
The extra money will go towards communication aids and apps for other children who attend Evergreen Primary School.
