THOUSANDS of drivers across the region could be unknowingly invalidating their car insurance policy as one firm has listed the most common causes.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the number of new drivers joining roads in Britain were rising year on year with figures suggesting more than a third now rely on their car.

But in 2019, it was revealed that the number of Britons found falsely claiming on motor insurance policies had increased by 45 percent as drivers declared wrong information.

However one insurance provider, Swinton Insurance has revealed the top 10 ways drivers could be invalidating their insurance without even knowing.

The risks of not declaring the correct details mean you could see your claim completely thrown out, or just part of it settled.

It means if you end up in a crash costing thousands of pounds, you may be left to foot the bill.

Here's what the insurance firm had to say...

1. Lying about your primary address

Misrepresenting where your car is normally kept means insurers don't have accurate information about risks in your area, which can invalidate your policy if it comes to light.

2. Not informing your insurer about any car modifications

Many insurers have specialist policies for modified cars because of the complexity of repairs, and some insurers don’t cover modifications at all.

3. Not informing your insurance company of minor accidents

Even if you don’t intend to claim, you must tell your insurer of any and all accidents you’re involved in. Failure to do so can invalidate your policy.

4. Young first-time drivers using a low-risk driver such a parent or partner to be the main policy driver and adding themself as a named driver to keep insurance costs down

This is known as ‘fronting’ and it’s illegal. If you’re found to misrepresent the main driver of your car, you could even end up in court.

5. Driving with pets

If you crash with an unsecured pet in the car, your insurance company will likely refuse to pay for your claim because doing so is illegal and can distract your while driving.

6. Recently changing jobs

Your profession is a factor insurers use to assess risk before providing you with a policy. Failing to update your insurer about a recent career change could mean you’re unable to claim.

7. Wearing high heels or flip flops while driving

Non-standard footwear can impede your ability to drive, which means you’re more likely to be seen as at fault in the case of an accident.

8. Leaving your car unlocked

Most car insurance policies exclude theft of an unlocked car or one with the keys left inside.

9. Attaching fluffy dice, or another object, to the rear-view mirror

Windscreen accessories can impair your vision and therefore affect your ability to drive, so you’re more likely to be at fault in the event of an accident.

10. Lending your car to a friend or family member

Your insurance policy only covers named drivers. Lending your car to an unnamed driver means you’re breaking the terms of your agreement.