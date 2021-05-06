A MAN accused of murdering a mother-of-six died in prison before he could enter a plea.

Liam Murray, 27, was an inmate at HMP Durham where he was held on remand after he was charged with murdering 34-year-old Stacey Cooper.

After her death, Ms Cooper’s family said: “Stacey was a much-loved mother of six, a treasured daughter and sister.

“There are no words to express our sadness.

“Stacey was a wonderful mother and the loss of her to her children is unimaginable.”

A murder investigation was launched by Cleveland Police after she was found in a property on Malham Gill in Redcar.

Murray was arrested shortly after and had twice appeared in court charged with murder and possessing a bladed article but had yet to enter a plea.

He has found dead in his cell on January 14, prompting an investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

His person escort record – a document that accompanies prisoners between police custody, courts and prisons, which sets out the risks they pose – noted that Murray had anxiety, depression and psychosis.

The murder charge against Liam Murray was formally discharged after proof of his prison death was submitted to court.

Inspectors obtained copies of relevant extracts from Mr Murray’s prison and medical records and interviewed two prisoners.

The newly published report found that Mr Murray was the 18th prisoner to die at Durham since January 2018.

Of the previous deaths, seven were self-inflicted, six were from natural causes and four were drug-related.

Inspectors have previously made recommendations before about reception staff failing to note prisoners’ risk factors for suicide and self-harm and not recording the reasons for their decision not to start assessment, care in custody and teamwork procedures.

They also found the nurse who carried out Mr Murray’s mental health assessment noted that he needed further monitoring.

However, she did not schedule a date for review or note how she planned to monitor him.

Inspectors recommenced that the Governor and head of healthcare should ensure that reception staff are familiar with the suicide and self-harm risk factors and triggers.