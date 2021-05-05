A WOMAN who was hurt at the scene of a murder in County Durham is expected to make a full recovery, police have said.

Emergency service crews attended a house in Esh Winning, on Friday, April 30, and found David Teague with serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also treated for a leg injury at the scene.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: "The victim received medical treatment for a cut on her leg and was not required to attend hospital.

"She is expected to make a full recovery."

Robert Askew, 34, of Wood View, in Esh Winning, was subsequently charged with Mr Teague's murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment of a woman.

He is expected to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court from October 12.