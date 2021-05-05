A WOMAN who was hurt at the scene of a murder in County Durham is expected to make a full recovery, police have said.
Emergency service crews attended a house in Esh Winning, on Friday, April 30, and found David Teague with serious injuries.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman was also treated for a leg injury at the scene.
A spokesman for Durham Police said: "The victim received medical treatment for a cut on her leg and was not required to attend hospital.
"She is expected to make a full recovery."
David Teague
Robert Askew, 34, of Wood View, in Esh Winning, was subsequently charged with Mr Teague's murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment of a woman.
He is expected to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court from October 12.