THERE have been more than 110 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the North-East and North Yorkshire today.
Nationally, the Government said a further four people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 127,543.
The Government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 1,946 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total in the UK to 4,423,796.
Here is a breakdown by area of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North-East and North Yorkshire.
York – 12,283 an increase of three.
Sunderland – 22,126 an increase of three.
Stockton-on-Tees – 15,941 an increase of six.
South Tyneside – 11,369 an increase of eight.
Redcar and Cleveland – 9,329 an increase of three.
North Yorkshire – 29,936 an increase of 19.
North Tyneside – 12,532 an increase of six.
Newcastle upon Tyne – 23,699 an increase of 14.
Middlesbrough – 12,509 an increase of eight.
Hartlepool – 8,929 an increase of four.
Gateshead – 13,792 an increase of five.
Darlington – 7,553 an increase of six.
County Durham – 38,110 an increase of 25.
The total increase across the region of 110.