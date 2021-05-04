POLICE have recovered a stolen scooter from a County Durham village.
Two officers spotted the Suzuki Burgman bike when they attended a report of an insecure property in Wheatley Hill and intelligence checks showed it to be stolen.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "PCSO Stocks and PCSO Robinson attended a report of an insecure property in Wheatley Hill yesterday.
"While they were on scene, they spotted this bike, which intelligence checks showed to be recently stolen.
"It was seized and further enquiries are currently ongoing by the team."
Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle is urged to share intelligence with police by calling 101 or via the Live Chat facility on Durham Constabulary's website.
"We will always act on the information you give us - let’s work together to get these vehicles off our streets," the spokesperson added.