FIREFIGHTERS came to the rescue of a dog who got stuck in railings in front of his home on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at about 8.10 by a woman who said her dog had somehow managed to get himself stuck between the railings of their gate in the Willington area of Consett.
"They had tried without avail to free the dog - a small Jack Russell. We attended and small tools were used to gently prise the railings apart to get him out.
"Apparently, he very promptly relieved himself and ran back into the house as if asking what's all the fuss about?"
She added: "I did ask the crew what the dog's name was but unfortunately they did not get it . . . although the owners were calling him their 'little monster'. I don't think that's on his registration document."
