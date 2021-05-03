THE Northern Echo Camera Club offers a sharp contrast between the British weather this week, shown especially with blue skies in Darlington and dark clouds in Saltburn.
The simple joys of the beach can be shown in a picture of two dogs playing taken by Neil Rutherford, and the beauty and power of the tide is evident in a picture captured by Martyn Dunbar.
Summer is in sight as it glistens through the window of in St Agatha’s Church in Easby, shot by David Trout, and boats look inviting for a float on the easy waters of Tunstall reservoir in a photo by Liz Stirk.
More than 2,100 people are part of the club. To join visit en-gb.facebook.com/groups/echocameraclub/