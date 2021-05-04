PUPILS at an infant and nursery school were in awe after they had a special visit from some feathered friends.

The youngsters at Cockton Hill Infants’ School, in Bishop Auckland, were mesmerised after seeing a southern white-faced owl up close during a visit from Walworth Birds of Prey.

David Toms of Walworth Birds of Prey and Jack Raine 4 with a Southern White Faced Owl at Cockton Hill Primary School Picture SARAH CALDECOTT

Pupils had the chance to hold the small bird of prey themselves to see it in action and observe it even closer.

Headteacher Tom Cuthbertson said: “We really wanted to invite Walworth Birds of Prey into school to give our children the fantastic experience of learning about various birds and of course seeing them in action.

Left, David Toms, and right, Tori Goodall, both of Walworth Birds of Prey, with a southern white-faced owl Pictures: SARAH CALDECOTT

“As a school we really value quality experiences that help children to develop their vocabulary and broaden their horizons.

“In the coming days, children will complete some literacy work around the visit and they will certainly have a lot to talk and/ or write about!

“Tori and David were tremendous and extremely knowledgeable, but the stars of the show were definitely the birds.

David Toms of Walworth Birds of Prey and Theo Featenby, 5, with a Southern White Faced Owl at Cockton Hill Primary School Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

“For many children this was the first time that they saw some of these animals close up. It was definitely a wow moment.”

The children were overjoyed with the visit, and had a day filled with interesting facts and excitement.

Walworth Birds of Prey at Cockton Hill Primary School Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

They will go on to write about what inspired them the most about the visit, and what their favourite moments were overall.

One of the children, Georgie Latcham, aged six, said: “ I really enjoyed the birds of prey. I liked learning about the talons.”

To find out more about the school, visit cocktonhill-inf.durham.sch.uk/