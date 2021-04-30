FIREFIGHTERS rescued a woman and four children who became stuck in deep mud down an embankment in Peterlee on Friday afternoon.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager, Rob Cherrie said: “Two crews from Peterlee and a crew from Spennymoor to reports of a woman and four children in difficulty in deep mud in a ravine near to Cornfield Garth, Peterlee, at 2pm this afternoon.
"Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s Water Rescue Unit, NEAS and Durham Constabulary were also at the scene.
“Crews used specialist equipment to reach the woman and children to ensure they were brought to safety across the unstable ground.
"Luckily, all five were rescued quickly and I’d like to commend our crews and our colleagues from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for their professionalism in what was an extremely complex and dangerous rescue in a difficult location.”
The incident happened at the edge of Castle Eden Dene Nature Reserve.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an incident in Manor Grove, Peterlee, just before 2pm today.
"One adult and four children were reported to be stuck in wet mud.
"Everyone was rescued."