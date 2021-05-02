A rapist, a blackmailer, violent brothers and burglars were among the defendants who were jailed last month when they appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

Detectives welcomed the sentence of a rapist who has been jailed for nine years after sexually assaulting a woman as she slept.

Andrew Williams, 39, videoed the abuse he carried out on the woman who had been taking prescription medication to help her sleep.

Andrew Williams

Teesside Crown Court heard how Williams had videoed at least seven attacks after officers recovered footage on his mobile phone that he tried to delete.

Williams, of Witton Crescent, in Darlington, denied all the offences in interview but later pleaded guilty to two charges of rape, two charges of sexual assault and one charge of assault by penetration.

A MAN who threatened to torture and rape his pregnant former partner has been jailed for two years.

Gary Metcalfe grabbed a kitchen knife before starting to verbally abuse his terrified victim in her own home telling her he would ‘kick the baby out of her’.

Gary Metcalfe

The 22-year-old threatened to stab her in the feet and hands before demanding she go upstairs and get undressed.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Metcalfe called her a ‘slag and fat ****’ before asking if he could stay at her home for a few days until he get sort out somewhere to live.

Metcalfe, of no fixed abode but originally from the Darlington area, pleaded guilty to threats to kill, common assault and criminal damage, following the incident on October 31 last year.

A SECOND person has been jailed for his part in a crime spree targeting homes and businesses in the early hours of the morning.

Scott Gregory, along with his accomplice, Ashley Wardell, used a stolen car in their failed attempt to ram-raid a farm shop before breaking into a garage and stealing a bike.

The 38-year-old then attacked a man walking through Yarm and inflicted a fractured eye socket and, cuts and bruises, as the victim was making his way to work.

Scott Gregory

Gregory, of Pine Tree Grove, Middleton St George, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, damaging property when he urinated in the rear of police vehicle and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Judge Paul Watson QC, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, jailed Gregory for a total of 42 months.

A MAN extorted more than £10,000 out of two men he picked up on Grindr while threatening to reveal their homosexuality.

James Vasey’s ‘truly vicious’ plan to blackmail the two men came to a shuddering halt when one, known only as victim A, plucked up the courage to contact the police after handing over £9,950 from his him.

When police seized the 24-year-old’s mobile they discovered he had been targeting a second man, named only as victim B, but had only managed to extort £120 from him before he ignored the defendant’s attempts to secure more money.

James Vasey

Vasey used the men’s sexuality as a way of threatening and intimidating them to hand over the cash in December 2019.

Vasey, of Aske Road, Redcar, admitted two charges of blackmail.

He was jailed for two years and eight months and given indefinite restraining orders to protect his victims.

A PERSISTENT burglar has been jailed for three years after being caught committing his latest offence.

Carl Crozier qualified for the mandatory three-strikes burglary sentence after he broke into a house and stole a number items, including an iPhone.

The 35-year-old, who was aided by two teenage accomplices, was traced by the householder after being shown an image from a CCTV doorbell, which the defendant also stole.

Carl Crozier

Teesside Crown Court heard how Crozier targeted the house on Douglas Street, Middlesbrough, in the early hours of March 3.

Crozier, of Stamford Street, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of the CCTV camera.

Judge Recorder Ian Mullarkey sentenced Crozier to three years in custody.

He said: "You are a habitual burglar and this was a serious offence t night, in an occupied premises, and it was planned to some extent."

A PAIR of brothers who kicked, punched, and stamped on a defenceless man have been jailed for seven years each.

Nathan and Scott Myers launched the brutal and vicious attack when the former serviceman ‘had the audacity’ to ask for a light.

They left the man unconscious and suffering from a badly fracture to his eye socket, which has left him with a droop on the right side of his face.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the assault exasperated the victim’s post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) leaving afraid to leave the house on his own.

The court heard how the violence erupted at around 7.30pm near to the McDonald's on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, on September 27, 2019.

Nathan Myers, 31, of Hazel Court, Middlesbrough, and his 27-year-old brother Scott, of the same address, both pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Nathan Myers, left, with his younger brother Scott, right

Jailing the brothers for seven years each, Judge Jonathan Carroll branded the attack a 'disgraceful example of alcohol and drug-fuelled, gratuitous street violence' for the 'audacity' of asking for a light.

A SERIAL arsonist has been jailed for eight years for setting fire to a Grade II listed derelict church building.

Stefan Geary caused significant damage to the derelict building when torched it while sleeping rough in the former community centre.

The fire destroyed the roof of the building and left one the gable walls in a highly dangerous condition.

Stefan Geary

Fifty-year old Geary had just finished a 15 year sentence for his sixth offence of fire-raising when he caused £200,000 worth of damage to the building in South Bank, Middlesbrough, on September 29 last year.

Geary, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to eight years with the last four years on extended licence after he pleaded guilty to arson.

He had previously been jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after causing more than £1.5m worth of damage.