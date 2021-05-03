THOUSANDS of parcels are shipped every day to homes across the region from Amazon's huge warehouses - but not all of them come from the North-East.

The online retailer, which has sites in Durham and Darlington - and soon, one in Gateshead, ships hundreds of thousands of orders every single week.

But what you may not know is that your parcel could come from any one of the retailer's sites across the UK, despite two large sites being on our doorstep.

This is because items sold by certain vendors may only be stocked at a particular 'Fulfilment Centre', awaiting dispatch to any location.

However, a large proportion of parcels in the region do come from the existing sites here and this is how you know whether yours is from one.

Amazon in Darlington's Symmetry Park Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

All fulfilment centres are named after their nearest airport, which in this case is Teesside which has an airport code of MME.

Printed on all parcels coming from Amazon, the code name of the site where the item was fulfilled in is displayed on the bottom left.

Amazon at Symmetry Park in Darlington, which opened in spring last year, is located around five miles from Teesside Airport and has the code name, MME1.

Meanwhile Amazon at the Integra 61 Industrial Estate in Bowburn, near Durham, which opened in October last year, is located around 19 miles from the airport and has a code name, MME2.

The soon-to-open site at Gateshead's Follingsby Max development has already been assigned its code name, NCL1 - named after Newcastle Airport, around 12 miles away.

A spokesperson for Amazon told The Northern Echo: “Our fulfilment network is made up of state-of-the-art technology and a variety of building types and sizes to ensure customer orders are picked, packed and shipped to millions of homes on time.

"Orders despatched from our centres in Darlington and Durham are delivered to customers across the UK, Europe and the world.”

Parcels coming from other sites across the UK, which serve the region, will have the following code names added to their labels:

BRS1 – Bristol

BHX5 - Rugby

EDI4 – Dunfermline

CWL1 – Swansea

LBA1 – Doncaster

LCY2 – Tilbury

MAN2 – Warrington