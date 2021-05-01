THE following cases were heard at Peterlee and Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Courts in the last week.

JANE ELIZABETH SEAGRAVE, from West Auckland, was ordered to pay £500 after her black and white collie dog attacked a man whilst being dangerously out of control. The incident took place on June 15, of last year. Seagrave, 44, of Copeland Road, indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

CHRISTOPHER LAIDLAW, 39, of Wylam Street, Bowburn, was handed a community order requiring him to undergo rehabilitation after he was caught growing 17 cannabis plants on March 12, of this year. He indicated a plea of guilt and was ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

BETHANY ALYX WILLIAMS, from Horden, assaulted a police officer on February 26, of this year. Williams, of Cotsford Park Estate, was discharged conditionally for six months and made to pay £75 compensation. The 20-year-old was also ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

STEPHEN WALKER assaulted a police officer by beating him on October 15, 2020. The Northlands, Chester-le-Street resident, will now be subject to electronic monitoring and a curfew. Walker, 51, changed his plea to guilty and was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £40 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JACK MICHAEL MACKENZIE, from Auckland Avenue, Darlington, attended an address on April 9, 2021, breaching a restraining order imposed by the court. The 28-year-old was given a two-month consecutive prison sentence and made to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

GLEN ROOTE, of Darlington, was fined £92 after being caught in possession of an electronic stun gun on December 28, 2020. Roote, 32, of Harcourt Street, indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £34 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JOHN WILLIAM WILSON, 45, of no fixed address, was sent to prison for eight weeks after he broke into Durham County Council offices, in Spennymoor, with intent to steal. The incident happened on February 28, 2021. Wilson was also made to pay £100.

TERRY WILSON, 42, of Eighth Street, Horden, was sent to prison for four weeks after he made an attempt to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal on April 25, 2021. Wilson was also made to pay £156 to fund victim services.

MARK HARRY KINSEY, 44, was given a community order making him subject to electronic monitoring and a curfew after he assaulted a woman by beating her on February 28, 2021. The Clifton Road, Darlington resident, was also handed a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim. Kinsey was ordered to pay £95 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

NATALIE HODGSON, 35, of no fixed address, stole confectionary from Newton Aycliffe Post Office, on April 10, 2021. On March 31, she also stole chocolate and washing products at Sacriston. Hodgson was handed a community order requiring her to undergo rehabilitation.

KAI LEWIS TYLER LUCAS, 23, of Frank Avenue, Deanside, was given a 16-week consecutive prison sentence after he assaulted a police officer on November 7, 2020. He was ordered to pay £156 to fund victim services.

CLAIRE DIXON, 34, of Cornwell Court, Murton, was handed a community order after she assaulted a police officer, on March 14, 2021. She indicated a plea of guilt and was made to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. On the same day she also assaulted a woman on Murton, east Durham.

KYLE BARNETT, 22, OF Cravens Cottages, Wingate, was ordered to pay £604 compensation after damaging a Ford Focus. The incident took place on October 8, of last year.

CRAIG MICHAEL MCGEE, from Darlington, was sent to prison for one month after he stole £103 worth of products from Sainsbury's in Darlington, on May 7, 2020. On the same day the 40-year-old was caught with an axe at the restaurant and was given a four month sentence suspended for 12 months. McGee, of Shakespeare Road, was made to pay £128 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

JAMES LEE, 33, of Northumbria Place, Stanley, was fined £1,000 and disqualified from driving for 24 months following an incident on May 14, 2021. He pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the legal drink drive limit. Lee was made to pay £100 to fund victim services and £85 to the the Crown Prosecution Service.

TOWINA LOUISE SMITH, 42, of Glebe Avenue, Peterlee, was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 16 months after being caught driving whilst under the influence of a controlled drug which exceeded the specified limit. The incident took place on October 22, of last year. She pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £40 to fund victim services.