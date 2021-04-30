A DATE has been set for the trial of a man accused of murdering a man in County Durham at the weekend.
Robert Askew, of Wood View, Esh Winning, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court this morning accused of the murder of David Teague.
He is also charged with false imprisonment of a woman and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same victim.
The 34-year-old, who is remanded in custody, entered no pleas and the case was adjourned until May 28.
The court heard that the trial could last seven to ten days.
Judge Penny Moreland said: "Robert Askew, your next appearance at crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing will be on May 28.
"You will attend that on the prison link, as you are attending this morning.
"A date for your trial has been fixed for October 12."
Mr Askew was arrested on Saturday after officers and paramedics found 33-year-old Mr Teague with fatal injuries inside a home in Esh Winning.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.