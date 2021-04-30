DAMAGE was caused to a number of a vehicles in a series of random attacks in County Durham.
In the early hours of Monday (April 26) and Wednesday (April 28) damage was caused to a number of vehicles in a series of random attacks in the Brandon area.
Police officers have been in the area over the last two days carrying out house to house enquiries and extra officers have been patrolling over night in an attempt to capture the offender.
As yet the motive behind this mindless vandalism is unclear but police said to please be assured officers will remain working on this gathering evidence until every avenue is explored.
If anyone sees anybody acting suspiciously in the area please ring 999 and police will send officers to investigate and if anyone has any information regarding this please ring 101 or contact PC Vicky Kerley.
Vicky.Kerley@durham.police.uk
CCTV owners in Brandon could you also please contact Vicky as you may have some footage that could assist.