A YOUNG girl has donated her hair to young people going through caner treatment.

Six-year-old Eden Conroy, from Tow Law, decided to get her hair cut and donate all of her hair to Little Princess Trust.

She had been waiting until the hairdressers opened in the latest easing of restrictions.

Little Princess helps children who have lost their hair to cancer.

They provide real hair wigs for free, helping to restore the children’s confidence and identity.

The trust relies solely on fundraising efforts and doesn’t receive normal funding.

Eden said: “Thank you to everyone who has sponsored to me to have my hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. I love my new haircut and I love it even more knowing all my hair is now going to be made in to wigs for little boys and girls. I am going to do it again in maybe 3 years’ time because helping other people is the best.”

Kirsty Smith said: “She’s chuffed to bits with it.

“It was a great night for her and I think she really enjoyed it.

“She’s been so excited to go to school and show off her new hair cut to everyone.

“Its so nice of someone at her age to do something like this.

“Its put a lot of things into perspective for her and she feels like she has really made a difference.”

Eden will be mailing her hair to the charity this week.

She made a total of £1,304 on her online fundraiser and raised around £60 in cash.