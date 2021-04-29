FUNDS are being raised to protect wildlife and promote conservation in memory of a beloved teacher.
Nearly £2,000 has been raised in honour of Stokesley School biology teacher, Darren Blyth.
Mr Blyth, of Trimdon Station, County Durham, was found dead last week prompting an outpouring of grief.
Earlier this week his family described him an 'amazing husband' and 'wonderful father'.
They have since set up a JustGiving page as were being contacted by family, friends and members of the community who wanted to send flowers.
His wife Mel Blyth would rather the money go to Durham Wildlife Trust, a charity he was passionate about.
Of the £1,000 target, 77 people have donated raising £1,737 with the total still climbing.
To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/DarrenBlyth