WITNESSES are being sought after an elderly litter picker had her bike stolen.
Police are appealing following the theft in Bishop Auckland.
The incident took place along Watling Road at around 7.30am on Tuesday morning in the field opposite Aldi.
It is believed the woman in her 70s propped her bike up against a nearby fence and when she turned her back the suspect removed her bike which is described as turquoise with a basket attached to the front and a large saddle.
Durham Police officer Nicole Quarmby said: “The lady is often seen in the area and her bike will be familiar as she is well known in the community.
“I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have been out walking their dog or on their way to work on the morning of the incident who may have seen something.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Quarmby on 101 quoting crime number CRI00330597.
