THE total number of lives claimed by coronavirus in each area across the region in March has been revealed - as a further 90 deaths were recorded.
Figures showing the number of Covid-related deaths in the North-East and North Yorkshire in the past month have this week been published.
The figures, which show how many deaths have taken place in County Durham, Darlington, Teesside and North Yorkshire, are from March 2020 to March 2021.
In England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics have been recording deaths where Covid has been mentioned on an individual's death certificate.
Those deaths have either been caused by Covid or where the virus has been deemed a 'contributing factor' in someone's death.
Northern Echo analysis of the data has found that across County Durham, Teesside and North Yorkshire, a total of 3,179 Covid deaths have been recorded.
But in a continued sign that the third national lockdown has had an impact on figures, the number of deaths continued to fall when compared with February.
To give you the latest picture of how the virus has affected your area, we've analysed and published the wards of every Covid-related death in our region.
All deaths include fatalities that have taken place in hospitals, care homes, at home, communal settings and 'elsewhere.'
All Covid-19 related deaths in County Durham
Ouston & Beamish - 15 (2 last month)
Pelton & Perkinsville - 22 (1 last month)
Chester-le-Street North - 19 (none last month)
Chester-le-Street Town & Pelton Fell - 29 (none last month)
Chester-le-Street South & East - 14 (none last month)
Great Lumley & Bournmoor - 19 (none last month)
Sacriston - 9 (none last month)
Burnopfield - 19 (none last month)
Benfieldside, Hamsterley & Medomsley - 27 (none last month)
Stanley North & East - 37 (3 last month)
Catchgate & Dipton - 16 (none last month)
Stanley South - 39 (1 last month)
Stanley West & Annfield Plain - 20 (none last month)
Consett - 30 (1 last month)
Delves Lane & Leadgate - 32 (none last month)
Bridgehill, Castleside & Harehope Hill - 18 (1 last month)
Lanchester - 14 (none last month)
Langley Park & Satley - 20 (none last month)
Newton Hall & Brasside - 16 (none last month)
Pity Me & Framwellgate Moor - 20 (none last month)
Bearpark & Witton Gilbert - 13 (none last month)
Sherburn & West Rainton - 18 (1 last month)
Belmont & Carrville - 14 (none last month)
Gilesgate & Old Durham - 7 (none last month)
Durham City - 20 (none last month)
Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross & Langley Moor - 28 (none last month)
Esh Winning & Ushaw Moor - 14 (none last month)
Brandon & Brancepeth - 28 (none last month)
High Shincliffe & Bowburn - 17 (none last month)
Coxhoe & Quarrington Hill - 18 (2 last month)
Seaham Northlea & Westlea - 24 (none last month)
Seaham Central & South - 36 (none last month)
Murton North & Parkside - 37 (none last month)
South Murton & South Hetton - 15 (1 last month)
Easington & Hawthorn - 7 (none last month)
Peterlee East - 27 (2last month)
Shotton & Haswell - 14 (none last month)
Horden - 24 (none last month)
Peterlee West - 15 (none last month)
Peterlee South - 14 (none last month)
Blackhall - 36 (2 last month)
Thornley & Wheatley Hill - 31 (2 last month)
Wingate & Castle Eden - 14 (none last month)
Tudhoe Grange - 7 (none last month)
Trimdon & Fishburn - 13 (none last month)
Spennymoor East & Ferryhill West - 12 (1 last month)
Ferryhill East & Cornforth - 21 (1 last month)
Spennymoor West - 8 (none last month)
Chilton - 17 (none last month)
Sedgefield & Bishop Middleham - 14 (none last month)
Shildon - 41 (2 last month)
Newton Aycliffe North - 29 (1 last month)
Newton Aycliffe West - 17 (none last month)
Newton Aycliffe East - 17 (none last month)
Newton Aycliffe South - 13 (none last month)
Evenwood, Cockfield & Staindrop - 24 (4 last month)
Upper Teesdale - 7 (none last month)
Barnard Castle - 21 (none last month)
Stanhope & Weardale - 17 (1 last month)
Crook North & Tow Low - 17 (1 last month)
Crook South - 23 (none last month)
Coundon North - 21 (none last month)
Bishop Auckland North & Coundon Grange - 25 (none last month)
Bishop Auckland Central & West - 46 (1 last month)
Saint Helen Auckland & West Auckland - 10 (none last month)
Bishop Auckland South - 15 (1 last month)
Total: 1,341 (32 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Darlington
Faverdale, Heighington & Sadberge - 5 (none last month)
Harrowgate Hill - 3 (none last month)
Whinfield - 12 (none last month)
Rise Carr - 22 (none last month)
Haughton Le Skerne - 27 (none last month)
Cockerton & Hopetown - 15 (none last month)
Pierremont - 7 (none last month)
Central Darlington - 10 (1 last month)
Albert Hill & Red Hall - 15 (none last month)
College & Park West - 22 (none last month)
Hummersknott - 31 (none last month)
Bank Top - 48 (2 last month)
Firthmoor - 8 (none last month)
Park East - 5 (none last month)
Middleton & Hurworth - 12 (4 last month)
Total: 242 (7 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Stockton
Billingham North & Wolviston - 13 (none last month)
Billingham Central - 21 (none last month)
Billingham East & Haverton Hill - 15 (none last month)
Billingham South - 18 (none last month)
Billingham West, Stillington & Longnewton - 18 (1 last month)
Norton North - 11 (1 last month)
Norton High Street - 8 (none last month)
Roseworth - 27 (1 last month)
Hardwick & Salters Lane - 20 (none last month)
Norton South - 19 (none last month)
Rimswell & Bishopsgarth - 11 (none last month)
Eastbourne & Newham Grange - 19 (none last month)
Elm Tree & Grangefield - 20 (2 last month)
Central Stockton, Portrack & Low Hartburn - 41 (2 last month)
Fairfield - 22 (none last month)
Hartburn - 10 (none last month)
Thornaby North - 21 (none last month)
Thornaby Mandale - 17 (none last month)
Thornaby Village - 20 (none last month)
Thornaby South - 21 (1 last month)
Eaglescliffe - 21 (1 last month)
Ingleby Barwick East & Hilton - 3 (none last month)
Ingleby Barwick West - 21 (none last month)
Yarm - 16 (none last month)
Total: 433 (9 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough Central - 24 (5 last month)
North Ormesby & Brambles - 14 (1 last month)
Ayresome - 12 (none last month)
Berwick Hills - 42 (3 last month)
Linthorpe East & Albert Park - 15 (1 last month)
Park Vale - 24 (1 last month)
Thorntree - 21 (1 last month)
Newport & Maze Park - 9 (none last month)
Linthorpe West - 15 (1 last month)
Park End - 9 (none last month)
Beechwood & James Cook - 26 (1 last month)
Acklam - 12 (none last month)
Kader - 14 (1 last month)
Easterside - 17 (1 last month)
Trimdon - 9 (1 last month)
Marton West - 10 (1 last month)
Stainton & Hemlington - 29 (none last month)
Coulby Newham - 37 (none last month)
Nunthorpe & Marton East - 23 (2 last month)
Total: 362 (20 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Redcar and Cleveland
Redcar Town & Coatham - 24 (none last month)
Redcar Lakes North - 12 (1 last month)
Dormanstown - 5 (none last month)
Redcar East - 18 (none last month)
Redcar Lakes South - 25 (none last month)
Marske - 21 (1 last month)
Saltburn - 34 (1 last month)
Grangetown - 10 (none last month)
Brotton - 6 (none last month)
Eston - 32 (2 last month)
Skelton - 7 (1 last month)
Loftus & Skinningrove - 12 (none last month)
Bankfields - 4 (none last month)
Boosbeck, Lingdale & Easington - 11 (none last month)
Guisborough North - 27 (none last month)
Guisborough West - 13 (2 last month)
Guisborough Outer & Upleatham - 13 (none last month)
Ormesby - 15 (none last month)
South Bank & Teesville - 25 (none last month)
Total: 314 (8 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Hartlepool
Clavering - 22 (none last month)
Headland & West View - 35 (1 last month)
Jesmond - 22 (none last month)
Harbour & Victoria - 8 (none last month)
Wooler Road - 21 (none last month)
Old Town & Grange - 16 (1 last month)
Foggy Furze - 9 (none last month)
Rift House & Summerhill - 21 (none last month)
Rossmere & Mill - 23 (1 last month)
Seaton Carew - 22 (1 last month)
Owton Manor - 19 (none last month)
The Fens, Elwick & Hart - 31 (1 last month)
Total: 249 (5 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Richmondshire, North Yorkshire
North Richmondshire - 12 (1 last month)
Richmond Town - 17 (none last month)
Catterick & Brompton-on-Swale - 18 (1 last month)
Catterick Garrison & Colburn - 24 (2 last month)
Upper Dales - 3 (none last month)
Leyburn, Middleham & Tunstall - 7 (none last month)
Total: 81 (4 last month)
All Covid-19 related deaths in Hambleton, North Yorkshire
Great Ayton & Stokesley - 19 (none last month)
Rudby & Ingleby - 9 (2 last month)
Brompton, Appleton & Thimbleby - 10 (1 last month)
Northallerton - 40 (none last month)
Northallerton South & Leeming Bar - 24 (none last month)
Bedale & Snape - 12 (none last month)
Leeming, Pickhill & Thornton - 3 (none last month)
Thirsk North - 17 (1 last month)
Thirsk South & Coxwold - 13 (1 last month)
Easingwold & Stillington - 8 (none last month)
Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf - 2 (none last month)
Total: 157 (5 last month)
