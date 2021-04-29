BADGER, Durham Cathedral’s popular cat, has died after a short illness, it has been announced.

In a statement shared on social media the Dean of Durham, The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett said: “Very sadly after a short illness, he has found his place in the sun.”

Badger, who had a Twitter feed with thousands of followers around the world, enjoyed a well-known presence in Durham and rubbed shoulders with the famous, including Prince Charles and the cast of The Avengers.

Making the announcement, the Dean said: “Some sad news to share with you about my lovely Badger, who came to us as a family from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home and lived in Westminster Abbey from 2011.

“Badger travelled up with me to Durham in 2015 and I have so many memories of him enjoying a full social life, rubbing shoulders with interesting folk.”

He added: “My heartfelt thanks to all those who have enjoyed his company, especially his friends in Durham Cathedral, Durham University Hatfield College JCR and all his stops along the Bailey.

“Badger will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

About 500 people shared memories and photographs of Badger on Facebook.

St Chad’s College said: “We will miss seeing Badger wander through our College gardens along the Bailey. Sending our love and warmest wishes to our College Rector, The Dean of Durham.”

Durham Department of Classics and Ancient History said: “Farewell, Badger. You were a good friend to many of us and you’ll be greatly missed.”

Sara Uckelman posted: "Meeting Badger was always a highlight of our walks to/from school or around the riverbanks. But the highlight of the highlights was one walk last summer when my daughter and I met him over by the heritage museum, and he insisted on climbing onto my lap."

Bonnie Yeung said: "Over the last three years at Durham, I've always kept an eye out for him as I walked to and from my lectures. He always made my day and will be dearly missed.

Imogen Grace Ridley added: "In lockdown of last year, when the streets were deserted in the Bailey, I would sometimes bump into Badger and be greeted like an old friend. He was especially cuddly in those months - probably from lack of attention from the students."

The Dean has invited people to support the work of Battersea Cats & Dogs Home at https://donate.battersea.org.uk.

All pictures courtesy of Chapter of Durham Cathedral